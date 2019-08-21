Akshay, Taapsee, Sonam lead #WhyTheGap initiative for unprivileged children

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor
New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Using their popularity and stardom to the fullest, a host of celebrities from Bollywood are voicing concerns for the unprivileged street children in a bid to save them from falling prey to miseries like an improper meal and poor education.
To bolster the #WhyTheGap initiative, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Sonam Kapoor are narrating their childhood privileges which many kids living on the streets are lacking.
From bidding for a proper meal to good education, these actors are lending support to NGO 'Save the Children India' which says it has changed over 10.1 million lives since 2008.
Basking in the success of his latest release 'Mission Mangal', it was a trip down the memory lane for Akshay who pinned a picture from his childhood on Instagram where he is seen seated on a bicycle. In the post, he detailed how he had access to proper meals since he was inclined towards sports.
"Growing up I was always inclined towards sports and my mother would ensure I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion. But it's a privilege that millions of street children do not have access to. 11,72,604 children in India can't afford even a single meal a day! It's time to ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india," he wrote.
And to spread the word, he nominated his 'Mission Mangal' co-actors Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, and Kirti Kulhari.

Following the line was Taapsee, who also highlighted her athletic side and shared how she always had a support system with her which many children don't have.
"Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately many kids don't have that support system #WhyTheGap @stc_india," she wrote.

The latest joinee of the movement became 'Aisha' actor Sonam Kapoor who emphasised the need for education since that is "one path true to independence and freedom."
"We should all be asking #WhyTheGap and working towards #TheRightStart for every child," Sonam tweeted.
She nominated her cousin Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Dulquer Salmaan to back the cause.

Not only actors, their wives too stood up for the noble cause.
Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap both highlighted that education was the thing which shaped them into what they are today. (ANI)

