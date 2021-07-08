Akshaye Khanna receives praises from Lt. Col Sundeep Sen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] , July 8 (ANI): Actor Akshaye Khanna is all set to make his digital debut with the film 'State of Siege: Temple Attack'.

In the forthcoming film, he will be seen essaying the role of NSG commander Hanut Singh.

For the unversed 'State of Siege: Temple Attack', which is directed by Ken Ghosh, is based on the 2002 terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat.





Lt. Colonel (retd) Sundeep Sen, also an advisor/consultant on 'State of Siege: 26/11' and now 'State of Siege: Temple Attack', has shared his experience working with Akshaye.

"I share a great equation with the entire star cast. Akshaye, especially was already prepared and well researched to play an NSG commando. We didn't train Akshaye as such but he was extremely particular about every scene. He would always ask for my feedback after every scene and only then finalise.

"Talking about the other aspects like holding a gun, language and gestures of a black cat, Akshaye was already prepared for it," Sundeep Sen said.

'State of Siege: Temple Attack' is all set to release on Zee5 on July 9. It also stars Gautam Rode and Vivek Dahiya. (ANI).

