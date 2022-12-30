Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Fardeen Khan attend Nitin Manmohan's funeral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Noted Bollywood film producer Nitin Manmohan, who passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, was cremated on Friday.

His last rites were performed at Mumbai's Santacruz crematorium on Friday. Celebrities like Shriya Saran, Fardeen Khan and Akshaye Khanna paid their respects to the late producer at the funeral.

Manmohan, 60, had been admitted to the hospital after his health took a turn for the worse. He had been on ventilator support for 15 days.



He was known for producing some of the most iconic Bollywood hits in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Juhi Chawla starrer 'Bol Radha Bol' and Salman Khan starrer 'Ready'.

Other films which were part of the late producer's repertoire include 'Deewangi', 'Sab Kushal Mangal', 'Laadla', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 'Army', 'Shool', 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', 'Dus', 'Chal Mere Bhai', 'Maha-Sangram', 'Insaaf', 'Adharm', 'Baaghi', 'Eena Meena Deeka', 'Tathastu', 'Tango Charlie', 'Gali Gali Chor Hai', 'Dil Maange More' and 'Nayee Padosan'.

Aside from production, Manmohan was also a director and screenplay-writer.

His brother Hemant Panchamiya is a film exhibitor in Mumbai.

He is survived by his wife Dolly and his two children, Soham and Prachi. (ANI)

