Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Sab Kushal Mangal' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): The entertainment and media platform Eros Now launched the trailer of upcoming family romantic comedy film Sab Kushal Mangal on Saturday.



The trailer traces the love triangle among a young woman, a TV anchor and a local big shot. Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna essays the role of a small town goon and politician who has his own twisted ways of getting people married yet managing to retain the image of an upright man.

Vishwanath Kashyap who assisted on films like Don, Chak De! India and Bunty Aur Babli will make his directorial debut with Sab Kushal Mangal.

The family entertainer featuring Akshaye Khanna along with Priyaank Sharma, Riva Kishan in lead roles and Satish Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Supriya Pathak in supporting roles will premier from 4th December 2020 onwards exclusively on Eros Now. (ANI)

