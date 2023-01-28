Alaya F having 'hectic', 'exciting' start to 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Actress Alaya F is 'grateful' that she has been working non-stop since the start of 2023.

On Friday, Alaya took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself sitting in front of the mirror.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn6GcEEIIIT/?hl=en



She captioned it, "I have begun nearly every day of this month wrapped up in a blanket on a hair and make up chair with detox water in one hand and my face massager in the other with a bowl of ice water on the side. Feeling grateful for this hectic, exciting, non-stop start to the year."

Alaya is currently basking in the success of her film 'Freddy', which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Aming her upcoming projects is Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.' It is touted to be a romantic musical. It is set to hit the theatres on February 3, 2023.

She will also be seen in 'U-Turn', and a Srikanth Bolla biopic with Rajkummar Rao. (ANI)

