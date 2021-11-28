Alaya F turns 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Actor Alaya F is celebrating her 24th birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video giving us a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. In the clip, she can be seen cutting her birthday cake.





"Can't even turn 24 without a blooper... bringing in this year with a heart filled with a lot of hope, love and gratitude," she captioned the post.

Alaya F, daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi, entered the world of entertainment with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in 2020. She will be next seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy'.

Alaya is also a part of 'U Turn', which is a remake of the 2018 Kannada thriller of the same name. (ANI)

