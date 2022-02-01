Ali Abbas Zafar launches his production house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is best known for helming films such as 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat', has announced the launch of his production house "AAZ Films".

Taking to Twitter, Abbas wrote, "It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God - I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today. Lots of love. This journey will move forward with AAZ Films with our official handle @AAZFILMZ."



Alongside the announcement, he shared the picture of the company's logo.



Ali made his directorial debut in 2011 with 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'. He is currently working with Shahid for an upcoming film. (ANI)

