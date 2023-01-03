Ali Abbas Zafar, wife Alicia celebrate wedding anniversary with their daughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "Thank you for laughing on my silly jokes and making Me sparkle every second of our life #happyanniversarymylove."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm84QIqS7Ad/

In the post, Ali shared an adorable picture with his wife and daughter.

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and congratulatory messages for the couple.

Katrina Kaif commented, "Beautiful."

Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Congratulations."



A fan wrote, "Happy anniversary. Lovely pic. God bless u all."

"Happy anniversary both of you," another fan wrote.

Ali and Alicia tied the knot in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony. The director shared a wedding photo on his Instagram handle and wrote, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJpup0olyKU/

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in September last year.

Taking to Instagram, Ali posted a photo of his wife leaning against a wall while holding her growing baby bulge and wrote, "Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders - colour and race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married, Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life. She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar."

Ali is well known for helming films such as 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat'. Ali made his directorial debut in 2011 with 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'. He is currently working with Shahid on an upcoming film. (ANI)

