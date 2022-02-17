Ali Fazal expresses gratitude as people heap praises on his film 'Death On the Nile'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actor Ali Fazal has been garnering immense appreciation for his role in the Hollywood film 'Death on the Nile'.



Expressing gratitude to everyone for their love, Ali said, "I am really thrilled at this response and it is one of my biggest releases. I am very ecstatic that people all over the world are appreciating it and the fact that we have managed to comeback strong after the pandemic has been a great boon and hopefully films will start coming out in large numbers after this."

'Death On The Nile', which also starred Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey, and Rose Leslie, was released worldwide on February 11 2022.

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Ali will be seen in 'Fukrey 3'. (ANI)

