Ali Fazal joins cast of 'Death on the Nile'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ali Fazal who made a mark in Hollywood with period drama 'Victoria & Abdul,' is all set to star in 'Death on the Nile alongside industry A-listers.

The film helmed by Kenneth Branagh is a follow-up to the mystery-thriller 'Murder on the Orient Express' based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name and follows master detective Hercule Poirot, who is on vacation in Egypt and becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 32-year-old actor will be joined by prominent A-listers as star-cast which includes Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright.

The film penned by Michael Green is due to begin filming this month and is set for a December 20, 2020, release.

The 'Mirzapur' actor, who is excited to embark on a wonderful journey with Sir Kenneth Brannagh as his director and co-actor, took to his Instagram page to confirm the news.

As soon as the star shared the news, several friends from the fraternity extended out their best wishes for the star.

Richa Chadha who had shared screen space with him in 'Fukrey,' extended her wishes and wrote, "You will do more than your best!"

Huma Qureshi commented, "Yaaay congratulations yo."



"Wooohoooooo," commented Dia Mirza along with heart emojis. (ANI)



