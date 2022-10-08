Ali Fazal thanks fans, friends for wedding blessings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): After celebrating his wedding festivities, actor Ali Fazal expressed gratitude to his fans, family members and friends for sending immense love to the couple.

"We feel eternally blessed that you all came. To all our friends and those who weren't there, thank you. We love you. You must know that. It's been a roller coaster for us celebrating and attending to family emergencies all in one week. Such is God's way of blessing us and keeping us humble and awarding us patience. And to take in all the love that's pouring in. More pics to follow soon," Ali wrote on Instagram on Friday.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



He also shared a string of his and Richa Chadha's candid images from their wedding reception in Mumbai.

Richa and Ali, who fell in love with each other on the sets of 'Fukrey', have been legally married for 2.5 years. They recently held sangeet, mehendi and wedding reception for their loved ones in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai.

The duo's Mumbai reception saw the presence of the who's who of Bollywood including Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Kusha Kapila, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mallika Dua, Sayani Gupta, Mini Mathur, Manoj Bajpayee, Shweta Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker, Esha Gupta and Taapsee Pannu among others. (ANI)