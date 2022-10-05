Alia Bhatt baby shower: Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor pose with daddy, mommy-to-be

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima and her mother Neetu shared pictures with the daddy and mommy-to-be from Alia's baby shower on their social media.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a picture on her story, which she captioned, "Daddy to be," in which she could be seen twinning with her brother Ranbir in ethnic pink outfits.



In another picture, she could be seen posing with her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt in ethnic attires, which she captioned, "Mommy to be."



In the third picture, Riddhima shared a selfie picture with Karisma Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda.



Neetu, on the other hand, shared a selfie picture on her story in which she could be seen with her son Ranbir, actor Karisma Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain, which she captioned, "Blessings n gratitude."





In the next picture, the 'Deewar' actor shared a picture of the girl gang from the baby shower.



Soon after the pictures of the baby shower were out it got viral on social media.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

She posted a picture which featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes.

Talking about Alia's work front, she was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva' which received positive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Apart from that, she also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023. (ANI)

