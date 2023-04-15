Alia Bhatt blushes as paps wished her, Ranbir Kapoor on their 1st wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Friday stepped out to look at their under-construction house in Mumbai.

In the pictures, Alia was seen blushing while Ranbir greeted paparazzi who wished the duo on their wedding anniversary. She also gave him a side hug.





Ranbir was seen wearing a grey t-shirt and pants and his wife on the other hand was seen wearing a white tee and a pair of black jeans. Alia completed her look with gold hoop earrings.



Earlier in the day, Alia took to Instagram and shared her special moments spent with the love of her life - Ranbir.



She dropped three images which exude just happiness. From the couple's Haldi ceremony, proposal in Kenya to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film 'Brahmastra'. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April last year.

Their wedding ceremony took place amidst family and close friends at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai. For the special day, the duo twinned in ivory.

Alia ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree. The sheer saree was adorned with fine tilla work and was teamed with a matching blouse featuring quarter sleeves and a V-neckline. Accessorized her wedding attire with a heavy choker necklace, matching jhumkas and a matha patti all from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Ranbir, on the other hand, wore an embroidered silk sherwani by the same designer. He accentuated his groom look with shawl decked in zari maori embroidery and a long pearl necklace.

2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet. (ANI)

