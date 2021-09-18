Alia Bhatt calls Akansha Ranjan Kapoor her 'universe'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): As Alia Bhatt's best friend and actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday, Alia shared a heartfelt post to wish her on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia posted a gorgeous picture of her with the birthday girl, where they can be seen hanging out and sharing smiles on a beach.

The picture is from February this year when Alia and Akansha went on a Maldives vacation along with their sisters -- Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan, respectively.

In the photo, Alia is dressed in a pink bikini while Akansha chose to wear a lavender beachwear.

The 'Raazi' star captioned the super cute post with a short and sweet message.



"happy birthday my universe," she wrote.

To this Akansha commented, "you are mine. I love you."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Akansha was recently seen in the films 'Ray' (2021) and 'Guilty' (2020).

She will be seen in the Netflix thriller 'Monica, O My Darling' which stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma S Qureshi in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Alia is currently shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Apart from this, Alia also has other interesting projects in the pipeline including 'RRR', 'Darlings' and 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)

