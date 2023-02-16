Alia Bhatt calls hubby Ranbir Kapoor 'cutest human'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently dished out couple goals by expressing their love in public.

On Valentine's Day, Ranbir visited Delhi to promote his upcoming rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar'.

At the musical event, Ranbir surprised everyone with his shoutout to his wife Alia and daughter Raha.

"Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you," Ranbir said.

The video capturing Ranbir's message to his "loves" went viral.

Ranbir's gesture won Alia's heart as she took to Instagram and heaped praises on her hubby.



Reacting to Ranbir's message, Alia wrote, "cutest human ever."



Alia's mom Soni Razdan had also wished Ranbir, Alia and her other daughter Shaheen Bhatt on Valentine's Day. Sharing a picture with Ranbir from Alia's baby shower last year and one of her pictures with Alia and Shaheen, Soni wrote, "Happy Valentines Day to my three."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Copg0_gLDCN/?hl=en

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film 'Brahmastra'. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April last year. 2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet. (ANI)

