Alia Bhatt celebrates Filmfare victory by thanking cast, crew of 'Gully Boy'

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Beaming with joy with her Filmfare victory, Alia Bhatt expressed gratitude towards the cast and crew of the movie 'Gully Boy'.

Bhatt bagged the best female lead actor trophy for her role in 'Gully Boy', at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards held in Guwahati on Saturday.

The 26-year-old star posted a picture of herself standing on the stage with the coveted trophy resting in her hand.

In a post on Instagram, she tagged a number of people who were a part of the team and wrote:

"Thank you @filmfare for another unforgettable night!

Zoe I love you, so gratefull you picked me!!!! thank you for giving me safeena! @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1

This one is for team GULLY BOY you guys are just too special! @ranveersingh @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @itsvijayvarma @vijayraazofficial @amrutasubhash @vjymaurya @ankurtewari @ozajay @puneetbsaini @priyanka.s.borkar @suzcapmer

@arjunbhasin

@prathameshb84"

Released last year in February, 'Gully Boy' was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner in association with Tiger Baby. The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The movie, focussing on the underground rap movement in India, also featured Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

The film was India's official entry to the 92nd edition of Oscars but could not win any title. (ANI)

