Alia Bhatt considers her grandfather an 'inspiration'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt finds inspiration in her 93-year-old grandfather.

Alia took to her Instagram and wished her grandfather a happy birthday by calling him her 'inspiration'.

"Happy 93 my inspiration. Love you gamps," she wrote, adding a picture from the birthday celebration.



In the image, we can see Alia posing with her grandfather, mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia's boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor along with his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, made presence at the occasion.

Riddhima has posted a string of images on her Instagram from the low-key birthday party.



"With the birthday boy #93andfabulous," Riddhima captioned one of the images, which was photobombed by Ranbir.

Actor Soni Razdan dedicated an emotional note to her father on his birthday.

"Daddy has turned 93 years young today ! The best story teller to children in the world .. he used to make them up as he went along .. and we even had a series called Neelam and Gagan .. which he regaled my sis and me with in weekly instalments ; a prolific badminton and snooker player in the olden days; a good bridge player and now an avid golfer ( yes he still plays) apart from being an architect who still practices ! (designed Chitrakoot and Woodlands) the list is endless and so is his boundless energy, enthusiasm and ability to tell the most hilarious jokes with full character renditions.



" Many of the talents we possess in the family we get from him. Happy Birthday darling daddy. You make us all proud," she added. (ANI)










































