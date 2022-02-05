Alia Bhatt declares Ranbir Kapoor as 'best boyfriend ever'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has declared Ranbir Kapoor as the "best boyfriend ever," after the latter was seen imitating her signature 'Namaste' pose from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' when being clicked by the paps.

The 'Highway' actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a collage of their photos in which they could be seen doing the same pose. Along with that, she penned, "best boyfriend ever!!" followed by a couple of heart emojis.





It was heart touching on Ranbir's part for doing the sweet gesture of promoting his girlfriend's movie.

Alia has been garnering immense appreciation after the trailer release of her upcoming film. For the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. The two had fallen in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Apart from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Brahmastra', Alia's future projects include 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Takht'. (ANI)

