Alia Bhatt doesn't feel happy on Sunday, check out why

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt, on Sunday, wished her fans with a 'not-so-happy' post as she got snubbed by her dear pet, Edward.

The 'Raazi' actor took to her Instagram to post two pictures with her pet Edward and captioned the frames, "It's a great Sunday to be ignored by your cat." She added the hashtag, "#notsohappysundays.''

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)



Though sun-kissed Alia looked bright in the frames, her dear cat looked grumpy and it turned its face away from Alia in one of those pictures.

Alia said on many occasions, that Edward is one of her most prized possessions.

However, Alia's 'Student of the Year' co-actor Sidharth Malhotra stoked a lot of speculations when he suggested not to gift pets to lovers, earlier in one of his interviews. After this, fans were left kept guessing whether Alia's pet was a gift from Sidharth.

The 'Darlings' actor posts pictures of her cat, Edward on her social media at regular intervals. At times, her pet accompanies her during her gym regime, morning schedules, and me-time.

She is known as one of the most popular and versatile actors of this generation and is now enjoying her motherhood as her baby is just two months old.

Alia and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter on November 6, last year.

The 'Brahmastra' couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's Mumbai residence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Apart from this, Alia has her maiden Hollywood project 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot in her kitty. (ANI)