Alia Bhatt enjoys 'pink sunset and a cool breeze' with sister Shaheen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Enjoying the pink sunset and a cool breeze, actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday treated her fans to an adorable selfie with sister Shaheen Bhatt.

"Pink sunset and a cool breeze, thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas," wrote the 'Kalank' actor as she shared the selfie on Instagram. The beautiful picture showcased sheer sister love as the duo posed smilingly for the camera.



In the picture, Alia was seen sporting a comfy round neck-t-shirt while she letting her hair loose, in a no-makeup look, showcasing her cute dimple. Alongside the 'Highway' star was her sister Shaheen, who was also seen smilingly looking at the camera as they both posed. The background captured a heavenly picturesque landscape with clouds and lush greenery.

The post on the photo-sharing garnered more than 39 thousand likes within just 37 minutes of being posted.

Lately, Alia has been keeping her fans updated on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Most recently, Alia introduced her fans to a new family member in the house, her pet cat, Juniper. (ANI)

