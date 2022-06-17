Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude for love on 'Brahmastra' trailer

London [UK], June 17 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone', took some time off her work schedule to thank the audience for showering love on the 'Brahmastra' trailer.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, "Another GREAT day on Heart of Stone - so so so tired - but so so so happy with all the love for our d Brahmastra... makes all the aches and pains go away.. love you alll."





Alongside the note, she dropped a picture, in which she is seen lying on her bed, while posing for a selfie.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The 2-minute 52-second-long trailer begins with Ranbir running forward and colliding with something that looks like a bus. Amitabh Bachchan is heard introducing Ranbir as a boy who is unaware that he has superpowers. The trailer gives us a glimpse of how a parallel universe exists in the modern age, with many visuals depicting a magical world of romance along with a lot of action sequences.

'Brahmastra' is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9. (ANI)

