Alia Bhatt with Yash Johar (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt finds a brother in Karan Johar's son!

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:23 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): Alia Bhatt seems to have found a new brother in Karan Johar's son Yash!
While siblings all over the country are celebrating the brother-sister bond on Raksha Bandhan, here's 'Alia didi' tying a 'Rakhi' to little munchkin Yash.
Karan shared the picture on the Instagram story addressing the 'Student of The Year' actor as Didi.

The filmmaker became a proud father of twins -- Roohi and Yash, whom he named after his late father, in 2017 through surrogacy. Meanwhile, Roohi's name is derived by rearranging the letters of mother Hiroo Johar's name.
Along with Alia, a slew of Bollywood celebrities shared their happy moments of the day on social media. Sara Ali Khan wished her younger brother in the most adorable way by posting a childhood picture of them both on Instagram.
Zoya Akhar also put out an old monochrome childhood picture of brother and actor Farhan Akhtar. While sisters are all over the internet showering love and wishes for their brothers, actor Ranveer Singh pinned an old picture of him with elder sister Ritika Bhavnani and wished her by calling her his 'protector'.
Soha Ali Khan also reminisced the Pataudi family's last year's celebration as she posted a throwback picture. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed missing from the capture. (ANI)

