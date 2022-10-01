Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her maternity wear brand's photoshoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has come up with her maternity wear brand called 'Edamamma'.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her photoshoot that she recently did for the brand.

In the video, Alia is seen posing in a simple olive green sleeveless dress with a hand on her baby bump, and doing yoga outdoors in a tee with 'Baby in progress' written on it. The video also has visuals of Alia in yellow flowy dress.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjJ_RHFgbS-/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Edamamma Maternity Wear - made with a lot of love - for mama-beans. Launching 14th October!!"



On Thursday, Alia made an announcement about her maternity wear brand.

"It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful," she said.

She also mentioned that she even considered borrowing her husband Ranbir's oversized clothes. "Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?"

She said that she added elastic to her favourite jeans and designed shirts that she didn't have to share with Ranbir. She also wore flowy dresses to avoid 'any unwanted belly touching'. Alia shared the post with a heart hands emoji.

It's the sets of Brahmastra only where the two fell in love with each other, and after dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close knit ceremony at their residence. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital. (ANI)

