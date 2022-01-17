Alia Bhatt grieves demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj who taught her 'Ghar More Pardesiya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is heartbroken after hearing about the demise of legendary Kathak dancer and choreographer Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actor shared a picture of the late icon and penned a note, remembering the time when he taught her during the prep for 'Ghar More Pardesiya'.

She wrote, "Had the honour and privilege of spending three full days with Pandit Birju Maharaj in 2018 while I was prepping for 'Ghar More Pardesiya'. I will never forget all that he has taught me. It was possibly one of the most creative and fulfilling experiences that I have ever had. A legend who has inspired several and will always continue to do so through his art. Truly breaks my heart to write this post today. May his soul rest in peace."





The beautiful track, featuring Alia along with Bollywood's dance icon Madhuri Dixit is from the film 'Kalank' and is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishali Mhade.

Earlier today, Madhuri Dixit also paid a heartfelt tribute to her late Guru on social media.

Biru Maharaj passed away on Monday after suffering breathlessness. He was 83 when he breathed his last, surrounded by his family at his Delhi residence. (ANI)

