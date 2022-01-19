Alia Bhatt hangs out with 'sun', 'flower'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that she is a nature lover.

Taking to the social media application, Alia posted a string of candid pictures of her posing with a flower and playing with the sunlight to get the perfect shots.



"Hangies with the sun & this flower," she captioned the post.



Alia also changed her Instagram display picture with one of her recent sunkissed clicks.

After seeing the images, fans showered her with praises.

"Beauty," a netizen commented.

"Adorable. These pictures are so so so good," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in 'RRR', 'Brahmastra', and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' among others this year. (ANI)

