Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn's fiercy avatars in 'RRR' glimpse video leave audience intrigued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): With releasing the first glimpse video of 'RRR' on Monday, the makers of the magnum opus have raised the fans' expectations a notch higher.

Helmed by 'Baahubali' fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' features Ram Charan, NTR Jr., Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The special glimpse video begins with a gripping background score and an aerial shot of where the story is set. In the 45 second clip, NTR and Ram Charan can be seen fighting with each other. Alia also marked her presence in the video, emoting multiple emotions through her eyes.



Ajay Devgn also looking in a completely different avatar. As per his glimpse, it seems like he is playing a rebel in the film.





Netizens are all praises for the glimpse video.

Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, "This looks amazing. Can't wait to watch the film."

"Goosebumps. Everyone is looking so fiercy," another one wrote.

'RRR' will hit the big screens on January 7, 2022. (ANI)

