Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani extend adorable birthday wishes to Shahid Kapoor

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): As movie actor Shahid Kapoor ringed in his 39th birthday on Tuesday, co-stars Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani shared adorable throwback pictures on social media to mark his special day.

Alia Bhatt, who has shared screen space with the charming actor in two of the loved movies -- 'Shaandar' and 'Udta Punjab' -- posted a lovely monochrome picture of the duo on Instagram.

"Happiest bday my dearest. Love love love you to the moon and back," she captioned the post.



One of the other co-stars, who has joined Alia in wishing the 'Jab We Met' actor is Kiara Advani.

The actor shared a goofy boomerang with Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram stories.

"Happy Birthday SK!!! You'll always be my most special costar! Shine on my friend! Big hug from me and a pat from your Preeti. God Bless you!" he wish read.



The 27-year-old star has shared the screen space with the birthday boy in the much-talked-of movie 'Kabir Singh.'

She shared the screen space opposite Shahid in the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh. Such was their chemistry that they are called 'Kabir and Preeti' whenever they are now spotted together.

Earlier in the day, his wife Mira Kapoor and cousin Ishaan Khatter were the first ones to extend birthday wishes to the star.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is set to entice the movie-enthusiasts in the upcoming sports drama, 'Jersey', where he will be essaying the character of a cricketer. (ANI)

