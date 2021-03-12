Alia Bhatt 'majorly misses' Ranbir Kapoor after he tested positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Majorly missing her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor after he tested positive for COVID-19, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a picture holding hands with the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star.

The 'Student Of The Year' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a sweet picture that is a close up of the hands of the duo as they sat with each other.

The close-up phot sees Alia holding hands with Ranbir as he sits cross-legged, while the 'Highway' star sat next to Kapoor.



Taking to the caption, Bhatt left an infinity sign and a red heart emoticon which denotes her infinite love for the 'Sanju' actor.

Celebrity followers including Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 1.3 million fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Celebrity fashion designer's Tanya Ghavri and Ami Patel left red heart emoticons while fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote "Awweee and a red heart emoticon" in the comments section.

Bhatt's mom Soni Razdaan left 3 loudly crying face emoticons over the post.

On March 9, Ranbir's mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news that Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Neetu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Ranbir while revealing the news. She wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well."

The veteran actor also stated that Ranbir has been in home quarantine, as per BMC rules. She added in the caption, "He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."

On Monday evening, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor had reportedly said that while Ranbir is unwell, he was not clear about the nature of his illness.

In December last year, while shooting for 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, Neetu had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)