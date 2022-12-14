Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy congratulate newlyweds 'Brahmastra' writer Hussain Dalal, Zeeba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Brahmastra team Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy congratulated the writer-actor Hussain Dalal, who tied the knot with Zeeba in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday.

The Brahmastra writer Hussain took to Instagram and dropped pictures from his wedding.

The couple was seen matching their outfit as they opted for a green tone.



The bride was seen in a pastel green lehenga while Hussain wore a dark-green kurta pyjama.

Sharing the picture, he wrote a long note to share his love story, "Her laugh was love at first sight to the blind man in a dark cave" - atticus. Zeeba came into my life at the peak of the pandemic and while the world had found no cures or answers I had found mine."

He added, "We met for the first time not like strangers, but lovers who hadn't met in centuries and before I could make up my mind, my heart knew ... my heart knew what hearts know. Zeeba made me realise what love should feel like.. 1 year and something later here we are... realising our destiny! #alhamdolillah #mashallah."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with their wishes.

New mommy in town Alia Bhatt wrote, "How gorgeous. Congratulations."



Actor Mouni Roy dropped a message, "Heartiest congratulations."



Indian YouTuber, Bhuvan Bam wrote, "Dil."



Actor Hazel Keech Singh wrote, "Happy for you Hussu. Glad you found the right person to brighten up your days."



'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.(ANI)