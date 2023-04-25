Alia Bhatt poses with her little fans at Mumbai airport, take a look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt's love for kids is well known. She beams with happiness whenever she meets any child.

On Monday night, the mother of Raha was spotted at the Mumbai airport. And guess what? She met her little fans while she was making her way to the airport.

Mumbai-based paparazzi captured adorable moments of Alia posing with her little fans.











Speaking about her airport look, she kept it comfy and casual. She opted for a beige cropped jacket, which she teamed up with a pair of beige and blue printed cargo trousers and a white cropped sleeveless t-shirt.



Alia completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a black tote handbag.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia is expected to make debut at Met Gala this year. This appearance will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'.



Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will be out in theatres on July 28. (ANI)

