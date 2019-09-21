Alia Bhatt prays for 'Gully Boy' winning the Oscars!

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Alia Bhatt is overwhelmed and excited as her film 'Gully Boy' has been picked as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards on Saturday.

The actor who recently won IIFA for the best actor for her portrayal in 'Raazi' is now pinning her hopes on the film which she refers as very "special". She now wishes for it get into top five nominations and further win at the Oscars.

"Now, that 'Gully Boy' has been selected as India's official entry for the Academy, I just hope, pray and wish that we make it to the nomination and then win", she said in a statement.

The 26-year-old actor also opened up about why Zoya Akhtar's directorial flick, which has received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea, is "special" to her.

"Gully Boy' as a film is really special to me. What's even more special is that it has had such a long run - after releasing in February, it won at the Melbourne Film Festival, and then it was also screened in Japan," said Alia.

Referring to the moment of 'Gully Boy' getting selected as India's official for Oscars being a "big deal", Alia also revealed how excited the entire cast and crew was after the news.

"This is a first and it's a big deal for us. As a team, we are very excited," expressed the actor.

The 'Student of the year' actor also thanked his fans and the Film Federation of India through a statement she posted on Twitter.



(ANI)

