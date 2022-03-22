Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi to shoot for 'Brahmastra' last schedule

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi to complete the final schedule of 'Brahmastra'.

Several pictures of the couple from the shooting location have surfaced online. In one of the images, Alia, Ranbir, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji can be seen shooting at one of the ghats in Varanasi.



The viral videos and images feature Alia and Ranbir sporting yellow and orange-colored outfits respectively.



Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' has been in the making for the last seven years. It will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film. (ANI)

