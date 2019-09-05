Alia Bhatt (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt receives nomination for Most Inspiring Asian Woman'19

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Seems like there is no stopping Alia Bhatt as she recently received a nomination for The E! People's Choice Awards 2019.

Her name has been proposed for the 'The Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019' category, along with seven other nominees.

The 26-year-old, who has earned appreciation for her powerful portrayal of roles in Bollywood, is the only Indian to have been nominated in the category.

Alia is sharing her nomination with Thai model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, South Korean singer CL, South Korean actor Jung Yu-mi and Praya Lundberg, Raline Shah, Yuna, and Zhou Dongyu.

The voting for the category is open online and will continue till October 18. The winner will be announced during the award night on November 10.

On the work front, she is now busy shooting in Ooty for her upcoming movie 'Sadak 2' which is the sequel to the 1991 blockbuster Sadak, which was directed by veteran director and her father Mahesh Bhatt. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:04 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello cuddle in his hometown

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Shawn Mendes and rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello seem to be enjoying their love life at Mendes' hometown in Canada.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:16 IST

Here's how B-town pays tributes to its gurus

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities extended greetings to their mentors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:43 IST

Camila Cabello drops tracks 'Shameless', 'Liar' from next...

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello on Thursday dropped her two latest singles 'Shameless' and 'Liar' from her project, Romance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:46 IST

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' to be premiered at Busan...

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is all set to get a world premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:12 IST

Kevin Hart faces criticism for being insensitive towards Lil Nas...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Stand up comedian Kevin Hart is facing criticism over interrupting Lil Nas X while he was opening about his decision to come out as a gay.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:16 IST

Britney Spears 'very angry' with her dad over alleged abuse of son

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Britney spears is 'very angry' with her father Jamie Spears after he allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:09 IST

Sonam Kapoor offers prayers at Andheri cha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor on Thursday offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Ganpati at the Andheri cha Raja here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:42 IST

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' tralier: Newbies Karan, Sahher spread the...

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): Debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba are all set to take you on an emotional roller-coaster ride in their upcoming film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:58 IST

Manoj Bajpayee is 'The Family Man' who is a world-class spy

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): A determined cop, a notorious dacoit, a feisty gangster - Manoj Bajpayee seems to have done it all in his Bollywood career. Now, the trailer of his upcoming web series 'The Family Man' which dropped on Thursday features him as a government employee living a secret l

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:51 IST

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 million to human rights...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday donated USD 2 million to organistaions focused on protecting the rights of migrant children.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:49 IST

'Crazy Rich Asians' co-writer Adele Lim quits sequel over pay disparity

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Adele Lim who co-wrote the hit 'Crazy Rich Asians' film with Peter Chiarelli has exited the show amid alleged issues of pay disparity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:42 IST

Hrithik, Vaani will make you groove on 'Ghungroo'

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): To set the temperature soaring, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor are here with their chemistry to make you shake a leg with them on first song 'Ghungroo' from action-filled movie 'War'.

Read More
iocl