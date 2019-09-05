Alia Bhatt receives nomination for Most Inspiring Asian Woman'19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Seems like there is no stopping Alia Bhatt as she recently received a nomination for The E! People's Choice Awards 2019.

Her name has been proposed for the 'The Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019' category, along with seven other nominees.

The 26-year-old, who has earned appreciation for her powerful portrayal of roles in Bollywood, is the only Indian to have been nominated in the category.

Alia is sharing her nomination with Thai model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, South Korean singer CL, South Korean actor Jung Yu-mi and Praya Lundberg, Raline Shah, Yuna, and Zhou Dongyu.

The voting for the category is open online and will continue till October 18. The winner will be announced during the award night on November 10.

On the work front, she is now busy shooting in Ooty for her upcoming movie 'Sadak 2' which is the sequel to the 1991 blockbuster Sadak, which was directed by veteran director and her father Mahesh Bhatt. (ANI)