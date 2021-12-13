Alia Bhatt recreates 'K3G' scene, gives minus rating to Ibrahim Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Who does not love 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'? Like many others, actor Alia Bhatt is also a die-hard fan of Karan Johar's family drama.

On Monday, Alia took to her Instagram account and posted a special video to celebrate twenty years of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. In the video, she re-created one of her favourite scenes from the film.

For the unversed, in the original scene, Kareena Kapoor Khan ranks the men who hope to take her to the college prom. While Hrithik Roshan starred alongside Kareena in the original video, the recreated version featured Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.



In the video, we can see Alia giving points to the boys, and the funniest part comes when she gives Ibrahim minus rating. Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is currently assisting Karan Johar in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.



Ranveer appeared in the end and concluded the video reciting Hrithik's dialogue.



After seeing the video, Kareena gave a big thumbs up to Alia for nailing the scene.

"No one better than POO .. only of course the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia . @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @______iak______ @karanjohar. HALLELUJAAAAH #20YearsOfK3G," she wrote.

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' was released in 2001. It also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. (ANI)

