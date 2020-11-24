Alia Bhatt reminiscences her childhood days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Superstar Alia Bhatt has been spreading positive vibes all around over social media. In her recent post on Tuesday, the actor shared a video recalling her childhood.

The 'Raazi' star is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media who is seen sharing her day to day activities for her fans through photos and videos.

Recalling her childhood, the 'Kalank' star shared a heart-warming video of her playing with two abandoned kids. The adorable video pictures the star with a cheerful smile, donning a casual pastel pink tee, playing stone paper scissors with the kids. A day before the following day, the star posted a video with the same theme in which she is wearing a pastel blue dress, twirling, jumping, and playing with the kids.





With the video, the actor quoted, "Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground," with emoticons of earth and green heart.

Earlier, the star posted a cute picture with her Persian cat which she referred to as her muse.

The recent video garnered more than 4 million views within a few minutes of posting.

On the professional front, Alia was last seen in 'Sadak 2' alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt. Alia has also been roped in for Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra' with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has got 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in the pipeline with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (ANI)

