Alia Bhatt says she misses her 'daddy' with a throwback picture

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Stating that she is missing her "daddy," actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday posted an old picture of herself and her father Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia took to Instagram to share the monochrome picture in which she is seen sitting on a bed while her father hugs her.

In the caption of the post, the 'Highway' actor also asked people to stay home and stay safe during the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



"Stay home &... go through old pictures when you're missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe," she wrote in her post.

Many celebrities including her mother and actor Soni Razdan commented on the post.

Alia's last movie was the multi-starrer drama flick 'Kalank' and she will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

