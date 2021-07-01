Alia Bhatt shares beautiful photos post pack-up

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, shared a couple of monochrome pictures of herself, expressing that she is grateful to resume work in full swing after the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared the monochrome photos in which she could be seen dressed in a white top with her hair kept loose. She also wore thick hoop earrings.

Sharing the marvelous pictures with her fans, Alia wrote, "Dear #postpackupshot, you were deeply missed... so blessed and grateful to be back to work in full swing @avigowariker."





Due to the second wave of COVID 19, most of the states in India were under a lockdown including Maharashtra. All film shooting in Mumbai was restricted which led to films and television shows coming to a screeching halt. Since the number of COVID cases is on a downslide, film shooting has been permitted in Mumbai with precautionary measures.

On the movie front, Alia has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Gangubai Khatiawadi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'RRR' with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Alia will also be starring in her and Shah Rukh Khan's home production film 'Darlings'.

Apart from the film projects, Alia has been actively working on humanitarian grounds too. She has collaborated with renowned journalist Faye D'Souza to share relevant information about COVID-19 resources on social media. (ANI)

