Alia Bhatt soon to enter 'Youtube world'

New Delhi (India), June 26 (ANI): Actor, singer and now a YouTuber! Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to sway her fans with her amazing and impish personality.

Announcing about her Youtube channel on Instagram, the actor wrote "Something new, something fun, something on YouTube."

The 'Student of The Year' fame also shared a clip of her on Youtube in which she shared that she is currently in Banaras shooting for her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

She announced about her Youtube channel in the video which later features Bhatt shooting for some fun videos. A deeper insight into the clip and the actor reveals that her channel will introduce her personal side to her fans.

"I have done the Instagram world, the Twitter world and now I am trying to get on to the Youtube world. You will get to see a lot me just being. Totally unadulterated," Alia says in the video.

It is going to be nothing less than a visual treat for Alia fans who yearn to see more of her behind the screen life- what she eats and where she goes.

Starting off her career with Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year' to 'Brahmastra', the 26-year old has given scores of versatile performances.

On the work front, Alia is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which will release next year.

Meanwhile, she is also shooting for her next biggie with sister Pooja Bhatt 'Sadak 2' and is being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt.

The remake of the 1991 blockbuster will hit the screens on July 10, 2020. (ANI)

