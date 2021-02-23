Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser to out tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to drop the teaser of his highly anticipated Alia Bhatt-starrer film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on his birthday tomorrow.

Raising excitement amongst fans about the much-anticipated film, the ace filmmaker has finally announced to release the long-awaited teaser of the film tomorrow.



According to sources, since tomorrow marks Bhansali's birthday, the cinema genius has decided to surprise the audiences and finally release the teaser of the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which is touted to be his biggest project till date.

A story, based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named, Gangubai Kothewali a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' marks the first collaboration between him and Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. (ANI)

