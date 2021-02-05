Alia Bhatt stuns in latest monochromatic pictures, says she wants to write about silence

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt on Thursday treated fans and followers on social media with alluring monochrome pictures.

On Instagram, the 'Raazi' star shared enchanting pictures that showed her getting ready for a shoot. Donning an off-shoulder top with kohl-rimmed eyes and wavy hair, Bhatt looked surreal.

She also added a little caption to the monochrome post quoting English writer Adeline Virginia Woolf in the caption, "'I want to write a novel about silence' he said; the things people don't say -- Virginia Wolf".





The enchanting post garnered more than 1 million likes within a few hours of posting with many fellow celebrities leaving love stuck emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside her beau Ranbir and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' in the pipeline. (ANI)

