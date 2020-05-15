Alia Bhatt supports Sonakshi Sinha in her 'Bid for Good' initiative

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Minutes after Sonakshi Sinha announced her 'Bid for Good' initiative to help daily wage workers, who have been badly affected by the ongoing lockdown, her friend, Alia Bhatt went online to show her support for the cause.

The 'Raazi' actor took to Twitter to share the initiative taken by Sinha

"So proud of you @sonakshisinha! Guys, support the cause, bid for good! https://bit.ly/FankindAuction," the 27-year-old tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the 'Dabangg' actor shared a video on Twitter and explained about her new initiative -'Bid for Good'.

The 32-year-old actor has auctioned her artwork including - digital prints, sketches, and large canvas paintings in an effort to help the daily wage earners amid the lockdown.

She also encouraged her fans to follow the 'Bid For Good' to help the daily wage earners. (ANI)

