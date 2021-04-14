Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19, shares a beautiful sun-kissed picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Wednesday announced that she has finally tested negative for COVID-19, after almost 15 days of home quarantine.

The 'Student of The Year' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an all-smiles sun-kissed picture to inform her fans about the good news.

In the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt, and pink pyjamas as she poses in the garden while looking into the lens. The actor looks gorgeous in a no-makeup look with her luscious locks open.



Alia captioned the post, "the only time being negative is a good thing" and added flex muscle and dancing girl emoticons.



Celebrity followers including fashion designer Ami Patel and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post, while many congratulated the actor on winning the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

On the work front, Alia, who was last seen in the 2020 film 'Sadak 2', will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawali', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline. (ANI)

