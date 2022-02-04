Alia Bhatt treats fans with stunning saree clad pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently treated her social media fans by channelling her inner desi girl and sharing pictures of her clad in an elegant white organza saree.

The '2 States' actor took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and posted a series of images in which she could be seen wearing the beautiful semi-sheer saree that was paired with a sleeveless blouse. Alia rounded up her look with a tiny red bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes and jhumkas.



The social media post garnered more than 12 lakh likes with several fans of the star leaving heart emojis in the comments section.





Alia had donned the look for promotions of her upcoming period drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022. It has previously been delayed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The script for the movie has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). (ANI)

