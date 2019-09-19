Alia Bhatt's exciting African holiday is setting new vacation goals!

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): Alia Bhatt, who took home IIFA's best actor trophy on Wednesday is making her fans and followers turn green with envy by sharing a mesmerising throwback video of a dream east-African holiday.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the video and wrote, "Guys, come take a short trip with me to Africa. My new video is a look back at my magical trip to #MasaiMara Head to my YouTube channel to watch it now #AliaBe."

In the video, the actor confesses to being on an electronic detox however enamored with the natural beauty, she finally makes it a point to make a video blog of the same.

In the video, she can be seen interacting with the natives and learning a few words from one of the local languages, Swahili. She can also be seen teaching a few Hindi terms to the natives with whom she was campaigning in the greenwoods.

Away from hustle and bustle of metropolitan cities, she spent her time in a place which seems like a wildlife sanctuary.

The 26-year-old actor not only took viewers on an enthralling trip through her video but also shared a few vital tips on how to spend time around wild animals on such trips.

On the work front, she is now busy shooting in Ooty for her upcoming movie 'Sadak 2' which is the sequel to the 1991 blockbuster Sadak.

On Saturday, Alia shared the glimpse of a session from filmmaker Karan Johar's ambitious multi-starrer film 'Takht'. (ANI)

