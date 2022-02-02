Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to have grand trailer launch on February 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Keeping fans on their toes after the announcement of the film, the makers of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have now levelled up the excitement after revealing that the Alia Bhatt starrer will have a grand trailer launch on February 4.

Earlier in the day, Bhatt shared the new poster of her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial magnum opus.

Bhatt exuded major boss lady vibes in the new poster and revealed that the movie's much-awaited trailer will be released on February 4, 2022, Friday.

Now, giving the latest update to their fans, the makers have now announced that for the first time ever the major multiplexes-- PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival and Miraj will simultaneously host the trailer launch of the film on 4 Feb. These multiplex chains will launch 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer across their screens PAN-India.





Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022. (ANI)

