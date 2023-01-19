Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' to clash with hubby Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her big Hollywood debut with the upcoming action film 'Heart of Stone' opposite the 'Wonder Woman' actor Gal Gadot.

On Wednesday, the 'Raazi' actor took to her Twitter account and announced the official release date of her upcoming Hollywood film.

"HEART OF STONE, August 11, 2023, Only on Netflix," she tweeted.

HEART OF STONE, August 11,2023♥♥♥

Only on Netflix https://t.co/jP1rFMF1ZN — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 18, 2023



Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

Interestingly, Alia's husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' will also be releasing on the same day in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Heart of Stone' will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix whereas the 'Besharam' actor's film will be getting a theatrical release.

Recently, makers unveiled the first look poster of the 'Sanju' actor in which he could be seen holding an axe under his arm with blood stains on his shoulder and lighting up a cigarette.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. (ANI)