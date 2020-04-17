Alia Bhatt's post-workout selfie is winning the Instagram

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Bollywood's chirpy beauty queen Alia Bhatt is keeping up with her fitness regime through the lockdown by working out at home.

The 'Highway' actor on Friday took to Instagram to share a post-workout selfie with her fans.

In the picture, the 27-year-old actor is seen wearing an orange coloured workout gear.

Keeping the picture aesthetic, Bhatt only covered half of her face in the selfie.

Through the caption of the picture, the 'Kalank' actor said that she is relying on her virtual workout partners - her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to keep her spirits high.

"Relying on those endorphins & my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up @akansharanjankapoor @shaheenb @sohfitofficial," she captioned the post.

Bhatt is currently at home like almost all other Bollywood celebrities following the shuttering of the entertainment industry due to coronavirus spread. (ANI)

