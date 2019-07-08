Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Picture courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's sweetest birthday wish for beau Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:56 IST

New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): Alia Bhatt sent a tight virtual hug to Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor for her birthday on Monday.
"Happy happy birthday to the most beautiful soul. May you have the best day full of love laughter and cake. Sending you the biggest and tightest hug possible," Alia posted on Instagram story along with a photo of the two.

With Alia and Ranbir Kapoor spending time together and with each other's families, and her Instagram feed featuring Ranbir's candid pictures and videos, their relationship is hardly a secret anymore.
In June, the two jetted off to New York to meet Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment for an unknown health condition in the city.
Earlier this year, Neetu shared a heartfelt post for Alia and Ranbir, congratulating them on their big win at an award function.
Ranbir won the Best Actor award for his performance in 'Sanju' while Alia bagged the Best Actress trophy for her work in 'Raazi', and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor couldn't be more proud.
Showering the duo with love, she posted a beautiful picture of her son with Alia from Filmfare Awards. In the photo, the two were looking at each other while on stage with their respective trophies.
"AND moments like these make you forget all the stress congratulations so proud n happy #filmfareawards #bestactor #bestactress," she wrote alongside the picture. (ANI)

