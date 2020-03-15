Alia receives heartwarming wishes from family, friends as she turns 27

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt rings in her 27th birthday, the actor received heartwarming wishes from friends and family on the occasion.

The 'Gully Boy' actor received greetings from father Mahesh Bhatt on Twitter as he wrote, "The wise say life is always beginning, never-ending. You can't put a full stop to life. So live abundantly ! Happy Birthday, Alia."



Mother Soni Razdan shared an adorable throwback picture of Alia as a toddler with a note, to wish her darling daughter and captioned the Instagram post as, "Happy Birthday my baby girl! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that's as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always ... Mama "



Sister Pooja Bhatt sent birthday greetings to the 'Raazi' actor by posting pictures of Alia. She shared Alia's Childhood and adulthood picture and in another post, she shared a complete family picture. The click captured Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, sister Shaheen Bhatt where the family is seen all smiles.







Madhuri Dixit Nene also sent her birthday greetings to Alia with an Instagram post that shows them sharing a smile as they pose for the camera. She captioned the post as, "I hope that your hard work takes you to greater heights every day. May your energy and zest for life get stronger every year. Here's to another year full of blockbusters and achieving new goals. Happy birthday, @aliaa08."



Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra conveyed the birthday greetings to the actor as he shared a picture of the actor dressed in a lehenga. Along with the post he wrote, "the Best, supremely talented and fabulous @aliaabhatt happy birthday my dearest ..stay this wonderful always. #aliabhatt #love @mmalhotraworld."



