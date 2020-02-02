Alia shares how Ayan, Ranbir, Big B finalise release date for 'Brahmastra'

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Alia Bhatt on Sunday shared a video where the director of upcoming sci-fi flick Ayan Mukherji announced the final release date of 'Brahmastra' amid candid conversation to Ranbir Kapoor.

The 26-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share the video along with a caption that reads, "Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020... Promise."



In the candid video recorded by Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan are seen sitting on the couch. The video starts with Ranbir telling Ayan how people are making fun of him because 'Brahmastra' being continuously delayed. After this, Ayan says that he is trying his best to finalise a date and asks Ranbir to chill.



Ranbir instantly gives a funny reply as he takes a jibe and says, "Aree kya chill. Mere maa baap mujhse puchte hai ki tu acting kar raha hai yaha abhi bhi football ya fir yeh ladki bhaga raha hai." After this, Ayan asks Ranbir to tell his girlfriend to stop recording and all of them in the room starts laughing. Finally, Ayan announces that the film 'Brahmastra' will be releasing on December 4. After this, Big B is seen tweeting the release date while Alia comes ahead behind the lens as she runs to tweet first.



Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, 'Brahmastra' is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. (ANI)